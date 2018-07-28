The best of the best in Women’s Premier League, the highest level of rugby for women in the United States outside of the U.S. Women’s national team, will come together this weekend for the Rugged Rugby Tour at the University of Denver.

The top talent from all ten teams in the WPL will play in an All-Stars East vs. West game at 2:30 at DU’s Pioneer Field. There will be a tailgate as well as a post-match concert.

The location is a direct nod to the state of Colorado, and more specifically, Glendale – a.k.a. RugbyTown USA.

“Colorado has really invested so much in the growth of the athletes from a youth level all the way to a USA or professional level,” says Christiane Pheil, a captain for the West All-Stars, a six-year WPL veteran, and a former tennis player for the University of Colorado.

She and her West All-Stars coach, Kittery Ruiz, credit Glendale for playing a large part in growing the sport and for making the first rugby-specific stadium.

“They had an awesome training facility and that was a catalyst,” Ruiz explained. “Now Glendale has a really awesome youth program that keeps it growing. We have some high school and youth programs going in the mountains as well. That just keeps the game going.”

Ruiz has seen first-hand the growth of rugby, and specifically women’s rugby, across the state. She first started playing as a senior in high school before playing collegiately at Colorado State. From there, she would go on to have a 17-year-career, including eight years with U.S. Women’s National 15s Team. She coached the Glendale Raptors, who are now known as the Merlins, from 2015 to 2017, and is set to begin her first seasons as a guest coach with Life University and the head coach of the Atlanta Harlequins.

When asked what fans should expect on Saturday, Ruiz beamed with excitement.

“Some hard hits, some amazing runs. This is the best of the best from the East and the West,” Ruiz said. “We’re just gonna have a lot of fun.”

While fun is always the goal, there is potential for some of these women to land an invite to an Eagles camp. The new Women's National Team head coach, Rob Cain, will be carefully watching from the stands.

"There's so many women out here that want to be Eagles and this could be their break," says East captain Alycia Washington.

Washington is all too familiar with the nerves that some of these women may be feeling. She made her debut with the Eagles in 2016 and has since registered 10 caps, including a run in the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup.

"So the game means so much more to them than just an All-Star game, where you bring your cleats and show up," adds Washington. "It could be the start of their dreams coming true."

