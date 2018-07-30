Denver — Who says there's no quarterback battle?

The Broncos still don't know who's going to be their backup quarterback. Paxton Lynch may have the inside track, but Chad Kelly is tired of being Mr. Irrelevant on this team and he's ready to contribute.

“I’m focused on myself trying to get better," Kelly said. "That’s just leading my team down the field every single day. Even in the classroom, you have to get better. It’s not just on the football field. You have to know your reads inside and out and come to work every day prepared.”

And Kelly believes he's far more prepared thanks to starter Case Keenum.

“It’s awesome," Kelly said. "He’s been through so much and to get to this position is exceptional. As much as I can take from him and Paxton, those guys have been through some stuff before. I’m trying to learn each and every day.

"There’s a lot of stuff I have never seen before, but those guys have been through it plenty of times, so we’re just trying to learn from each other. We can all take something from each one of us every single day and try to do that thing the next day.”

Kelly didn't play last season but he believes watching helped. Still, there's no substitute for actually getting on the field.

Kelly believes he's grown up a lot since last season and his teammates agree.

Will that maturity translate to the game? We will all find out when the Broncos begin their preseason Aug. 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

