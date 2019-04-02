Few things last long in the high-dollar business of professional sports, a world in which even the most highly paid athletes can find themselves at the mercy of deals and decisions beyond their control.

Take this stat, for example: Of the 10 athletes who earned the highest salaries playing for Denver teams during the 2017-18 season, half finished the following season wearing a different uniform. Only one of those five left their team voluntarily.

Denver Business Journal examined the contract details and transaction histories for each of the 25 players who made last year's list of the highest-paid athletes in the Mile High City.

Some have upgraded to even more lucrative deals in the months since, while others have weathered numerous trades or seasons derailed by injury.

One athlete signed a record-breaking contract; another could finish the season with a Super Bowl ring.

To see the Denver Business Journal's 2019 list/slideshow of Denver's highest-paid athletes, click/tap here.