A nine year old from Oklahoma saved up his own money to buy himself a Von Miller jersey so he could dress up as the Broncos player for his third grade wax museum project.

Each student picked someone to do a report on and then gave the presentation acting as that person.

Cooper Hammons picked his inspiration - Von Miller.

Hammons’ mom, Ashley Martin, tweeted photos of her son’s presentation on Thursday, thanking Miller for being her son’s role model.

@VonMiller

Thank you for being a positive role model to my 9 year old son, Cooper. He is your biggest fan. He looks up to you so much that he did his 3rd grade project about you. He wrote a report about you, dressed up as you, & gave a speech to an audience as you. You rock! pic.twitter.com/Qu97JI6MzT — Ashley Martin (@ashemart3) May 18, 2018

Martin was pleasantly surprised on Friday when she saw that Miller retweeted her saying, “Cooper! You’re incredible bud!”

Since Cooper was in school at the time, Martin reached out to this teacher right away so she could tell her son the exciting news.

Cooper has always been a Broncos and Von Miller fan, and now that will never change, he said.

© 2018 KUSA