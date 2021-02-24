Well wishes for Tiger Woods flood social media

Sports legends, celebrities and golfers take to social media to express thoughts and prayers for Woods.

LOS ANGELES — After news broke about Tiger Woods being involved in a serious car crash, reaction started to pour in on social media with love for the golf star.

Woods underwent major surgery after he was involved in a rollover crash Tuesday morning and suffered "multiple leg injuries," according to authorities and the golfer's agent.

His fellow golfers, including Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose, tweeted their thoughts.

"We are all pulling for you, Tiger," Mickelson said.

We are all pulling for you, Tiger. We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 23, 2021

. @tigerwoods, just seen the awful news. We know how tough you are, we’ve seen it a hundred times. Hoping and praying you’re ok my friend. — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) February 23, 2021

From the course to the ring, other sports stars also expressed their thoughts, including Mike Tyson, Michael Phelps and Stephen Curry.

"Fight @TigerWoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world," Tyson said.

Heal up quickly @TigerWoods! Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 23, 2021

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

Celebrities like Cher, country star Jake Owen and Jada Pinkett Smith have shared their prayers for the legend.

Pinkett Smith said she was just with Woods the day before the crash.

"I know you're good because your Tiger within is a beast," Pinkett Smith said.

Saying prayers For

Tiger Woods🙏🏾🙏🏼 — Cher (@cher) February 23, 2021

My ❤️ goes out to @TigerWoods ... praying for ya man. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) February 23, 2021