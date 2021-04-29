Tim Tebow reportedly worked out with the Jacksonville Jaguars – as a tight end

The former first round NFL draft pick and University of Florida quarterback could be reunited with former coach Urban Meyer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just hours before the NFL Draft officially gets underway, the spotlight is focused on a former first-round draft pick: Tim Tebow.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, citing a source, says Tebow "recently" worked out with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And, there's "some discussion" to potentially sign him to the team.

But, not in the familiar position of quarterback. This time, he'd be a tight end.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, also citing sources, reported the former UF quarterback had reached out to the Jaguars to request a tryout in the tight end position.

If Tebow does sign with the NFL team, he would be reunited with head coach Urban Meyer, with whom he won a National Championship.

Tebow, 33, won a Heisman Trophy as a quarterback with the Gators.

He went on to be selected by the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft before later becoming a backup quarterback for the New York Jets and attending training camp with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Most recently, Tebow switched to baseball and was an outfielder in the New York Mets organization for five years. He abruptly retired from baseball earlier this year.

Tebow is part-owner of the Jacksonville Icemen and a philanthropist in the Jacksonville region.

