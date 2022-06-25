Avs watch party at Tivoli Quad canceled

The Auraria Higher Education Center cited several factors in their decision to cancel the event.

DENVER — Sunday night's watch party at Tivoli Quad for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final has been canceled.

The Auraria Higher Education Center (AHEC) cites a number of factors in its decision to cancel the event in a release, including the Pride celebration, protests over the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and expected inclement weather.

Friday night, Colorado Avalanche fans knocked down the fencing to access Tivoli Quad during the Game 5 watch party there, causing the event to go over capacity.

But AHEC said there were no "concerning incidents" at the event, and that everyone left the quad in a "safe and orderly fashion."

The release said the watch party at Ball Arena will be expanded. You can find more information here.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Avalanche 3-2 Friday night, forcing a Game 6. The Avs will attempt to claim the Stanley Cup in Tampa Sunday night.

