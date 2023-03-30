A seven-figure star, an Olympic gold medalist, and top gymnastics teams meet at Magness Arena for NCAA regional

The no. 13 Denver gymnastics team hosts the NCAA regional, which will feature top programs LSU, Michigan, and Oregon State. Only two teams advance to Nationals.

DENVER — The best gymnasts in the world are coming to Magness Arena for the NCAA gymnastics regionals.

"There are four regionals in the country and I think hands down from top to bottom, this is the most competitive region, and I think it's great!" Denver head coach Melissa Kutcher-Rinehart said.

Great for the avid gymnastics fans, who will see top programs like LSU and Michigan take the floor in their backyard. Great for the casual fan who only knows catchy stars, like LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, or Livvy Dunne, who's online fame netted her endorsement deals from brands such as ESPN, Body Armor, Forever 21, and Vuori. According to On3, Dunne's deals are valued at $3.4, ranking her value only behind Bronny James and Arch Manning.

There's also an Olympic gold medalist strutting into the building. Jade Carey, who won the gold on floor in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is now a back-to-back Pac-12 All-Around champion for Oregon State.

But you don't have to look even that far to find electrifying talent. DU boasts junior Jessica Hutchinson, who won her own back-to-back awards as the Big 12 Gymnast of the Year.

"She's amazing," grad student and leader Alexandria Ruiz said. "She's such a hard worker and she reminds me of myself a little bit, she's quiet, puts her head down, and does the work."

Hutchinson earned two perfect 10's this season, including a perfect score on her floor routine that is a tribute to her mom. Her other perfect score was earned on the beam in March.

You also can't forget or count out Lynnzee Brown, the 2019 NCAA co-floor champion, who has battled through three separate injuries in her six-year career.

"She's honestly such an inspiration to so many people to see what she's gone through and how she's come back even stronger every single time," Ruiz said. "She's so strong and so amazing and she really does so much for this team inside and outside of the gym. She's a great leader and just what our team needs."

The team also needs to lean on its strengths: teamwork, hard work, and consistency.

"Really focusing on chasing excellence instead of perfection," Kutcher-Rinehart said. "I don't even think we need to be perfect, but for me I would say that means reaching our potential."

Ruiz echoed that sentiment.

"Outcomes don't always define your success, so I think success for us is staying in our bubble, doing what we know how to do, doing the gymnastics that we can be proud of, and having a lot of fun with this," she said.