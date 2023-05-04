Trinity McPherson: DU's Traveling Pioneer

Denver's star defender has grown up around the world.

DENVER, Colorado — DU defender Trinity McPherson puts her stamp on the game. And she’s used to Stamps; just look at her passport!

“I was born overseas,” smiled McPherson. “And I’m really proud of being from South Africa. I was primarily raised in Catonsville, which is 20 minutes outside of Baltimore, Maryland. I also graduated high school overseas and did two years in the Philippines. And even after that my family ended up moving to Zambia!”

Her father works for the foreign service as a diplomat. Traveling has been the norm for the Mcpherson’s for years, “I never really knew what to call home so right now, Denver is home!”

She came to the Mile high city for a grad year after playing four seasons at Johns Hopkins, “I think it’s been really cool to just be able to go to new places and meet new people and see new things, see new cultures. I would not trade that really for anything.”