Tyler Polumbus has a new radio home in Colorado

DENVER — Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus has a new home on the radio airwaves in Colorado.

Polumbus is joining the new midday "P.H.D." show on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM, the station announced Friday.

Polumbus will be joined by Scott Hastings and Josh Dover on the new show which will air weekdays from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 24.

A former Colorado Buffaloes team captain and Cherry Creek High School graduate, Polumbus has also organized the "Pedal with Polumbus to Beat Ovarian Cancer" charity bicycle event since 2020.

In his eight-year NFL career, Polumbus also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons.

"We are so very excited to add Tyler to our new midday P.H.D. show," KSE Radio’s SVP & GM Dave Fleck said. "He’s more than just a former player, he’s a respected member of the community who’s excelled both on the field and in the broadcast booth. Having Tyler as part of Altitude Sports Radio, allows us to reconfigure our daily lineup, while adding a great voice to the station."

In September, Polumbus departed Denver sports radio station 104.3 The Fan after three years. He had been part of the weekday afternoon sports show "The Drive" on KKFN-FM with Darren "Dmac" McKee.

Polumbus' Super Bowl 50 teammate Derek Wolfe was announced as Polumbus' replacement on 104.3 The Fan earlier this month.

