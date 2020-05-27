UFC, boxing back on in Vegas after Nevada approves return

The decision ends the moratorium on combat sports in Nevada in place since March 14, when the commission stopped competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LAS VEGAS — Mixed martial arts and boxing are back in business in Nevada.

The Nevada Athletic Commission has unanimously agreed to allow two UFC events and two Top Rank boxing shows in Las Vegas over the next two weeks.

The decision ends the moratorium on combat sports in Nevada in place since March 14, when the commission stopped competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.