Commentary: Don't allow the actions of some define the reputation of Denver's parade practices

DENVER — Colorado is still celebrating the Nuggets championship almost a week later, and I can't imagine we'll all come down from this high anytime soon.
The Nuggets win was a unifying moment for this state, after a year that was marred by gun violence and tragedies.
It was a moment to step back and savor the good times -- to hug someone you love, to thank someone who may have invited you into the game of basketball.
It was also a moment that was nearly spoiled by shootings both the night of the championship and immediately following the parade, as well as fans surging the parade route, causing serious injury to a police officer.
These incidents should not define the city's celebratory practices, but the rest of the nation will certainly fixate on them.
As someone who comes from a city with a bad reputation for celebrations, (you can thank a Philly fan for your greased poles), we can say 'You don't like us, we don't care!' all we want, but no one wants to carry that burden … trust me.
If we're going to have more parades in this city, and we will have more parades, let's ensure people around the world know Denver as a city to fear on the fields, court, and ice, and not from the aftermaths of our celebrations.