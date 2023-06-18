Commentary: Don't allow the actions of some define the reputation of Denver's parade practices

After two shootings and a crowd surge encapsulated the celebrations of the Nuggets championship night and parade day, its time to evaluate how we celebrate wins.

DENVER — Colorado is still celebrating the Nuggets championship almost a week later, and I can't imagine we'll all come down from this high anytime soon.

The Nuggets win was a unifying moment for this state, after a year that was marred by gun violence and tragedies.

It was a moment to step back and savor the good times -- to hug someone you love, to thank someone who may have invited you into the game of basketball.

These incidents should not define the city's celebratory practices, but the rest of the nation will certainly fixate on them.

As someone who comes from a city with a bad reputation for celebrations, (you can thank a Philly fan for your greased poles), we can say 'You don't like us, we don't care!' all we want, but no one wants to carry that burden … trust me.