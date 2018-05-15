COLORADO SPRINGS - Two-time U.S. pairs champions Alexa Scimeca-Knierim and Chris Knierim have decided to change their coaches and will work with Olympic gold medalist Aliona Savchenko and her group beginning this summer.

Scimeca-Knierim and Knierim, who represented the U.S. at the Pyeongchang Olympics, had been working with Dalilah Sappenfield in Colorado Springs for the past five-plus years.

Now, the married couple will be working alongside a six-time world pairs champion in Savchenko, who captured her long-elusive Olympic gold medal with Bruno Massot in South Korea. The entire group will be based in Chicago and Oberstdorf, Germany.

Scimeca-Knierim said in a statement that she was appreciative of the work Sappenfield had put in for them, including on the programs that helped the U.S. win team bronze at the Winter Games.

Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press