Valor Christian football alum returns to help coach

After his college football season was canceled due to COVID-19, Alexis Chavez-Salinas joined his alma mater to be an assistant coach

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — He goes with the flow.

As you'll see in this story, Alexis Chavez-Salinas has masterful hair. Troy Polamalu-esque (even though us Coloradans don't care for him much -- but it's a comparison, okay!).

More seriously, Chavez-Salinas has made the most out of the changes that have come to him. His junior season at Amherst College was cancelled due to COVID-19.

He's double majoring in Economics and Spanish and decided to drop out of school and take the year off while his school is in the remote system.

"I had no idea what I was going to do," he said.

After being a guest speaker for the Valor Christian football team in the offseason, and having a great relationship with many of the coaches there, he was able to join the staff as an assistant coach -- mainly helping with inside wide receivers and linebackers.

"He's the best. He just does everything his way and I love that about him," assistant coach Scott Zimmerman said, who coached Alexis when he played as an Eagle.

Alexis was a two-time state champion in his time at Valor Christian.

He's now hoping to coach the Eagles to another title this season as they get ready for their Class 5A semifinal game against Legend on Saturday.

