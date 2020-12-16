Vogt family wins two state championships in one day

John Vogt and his son David both won football state titles last Saturday with Cherry Creek and Durango, respectively.

PUEBLO, Colo. — 2020 is a year full of winning Vogt's.

John Vogt and his son David Vogt had a day to remember at the 2020 Colorado high school state football championships at CSU-Pueblo.

David is the head coach at Durango High School, and his team won the Class 3A state championship in the afternoon game. It was the first state championship victory for Durango since 1954.

The following game featured Cherry Creek shutting out Valor Christian to defend its 5A state title. John is an assistant coach on Creek's team.

So the Vogt family enjoyed back-to-back state championship wins.

"It was really special to win one and share that with my dad," David said.

John just concluded his 49th year coaching football.

"That moment you'll take to your grave, you'll never forget what happened that day," John noted.

In a Zoom call interview with 9NEWS's Scotty Gange the two reflected on their life together through playing and coaching football and how incredible the 2020 state championship weekend was.

"I keep going back to relationships but it’s the real deal to see him nurture that it’s just immense," John said in awe of his son's ability to lead Durango's team.

The two are very close, along with the rest of their family and the game of football has made their relationship together that much stronger.