VOTE | Which was your favorite major Denver sports championship?

The Avalanche, Broncos and Nuggets have all brought home titles to the Mile High City.

DENVER — Another championship is coming home to the Mile High City!

Congrats to the Denver Nuggets on winning the 2023 NBA championship -- marking the 7th title among major professional sports (NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB) for the city.

The Broncos have three Super Bowls, the same for the Avalanche and their trio of Stanley Cups. The Nuggets are now champions for the first time.

They all had their iconic moments, but which was the best? That's where we need your help!

Vote for your favorite championship in major Denver sports history in our poll.

>>CAST YOUR VOTE BELOW

