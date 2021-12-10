Where to watch NBC Sunday Night Football

A guide to watching NBC Sports on broadcast, cable, and live video streams.

DENVER — It’s no surprise the ever expanding and changing viewing options for your favorite NBC Sports programs has your head spinning. This guide should help you decide the best option for your sports viewing experience.

>>Stream Sunday Night Football on NBC to watch Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The live sports events NBC Sports carries is quite extensive as it includes: NFL, NHL, NBA, Olympics, Soccer, NASCAR, MOTORS, the National Dog Show, golf, cycling, skating, rugby, horses and more.

FREE OPTION

The first thing to know is that 9NEWS, KUSA-TV is the local NBC affiliate in Denver and many other areas of Colorado. 9NEWS also broadcasts into parts of Wyoming and Nebraska. If you’ve cut the chord for a Smart TV or streaming device like Roku or Fire TV you can access several free channels, including 9NEWS, through a digital antenna connected to your television. Many NBC Sports events, like NBC Sunday Night Football, are available for free on channels 9.1 and 9.4.

PAID OPTIONS

Next to know is that NBC Sports programming is available on multiple channels through area cable or satellite companies. Some of these channels are 9NEWS, NBCSN, GOLF Channel, USA Network, and the Olympics Channel. You need a paid subscription to a satellite or cable provider that includes these channels to watch NBC Sports events.

PAID VIDEO STREAMING OPTIONS

Finally, NBC, NBC Sports and Olympics programming can be streamed through several streaming providers and through NBC’s websites. However, these are paid options either through a cable or satellite provider or through a separate video streaming provider.

You can log into NBC.com, NBCSports.com and NBCOlympics.com using your cable or satellite credentials. Once logged in you will be able to watch live NBC Sports programming. You can learn about system requirements for streaming NBC on computers, phones, and tablets on the NBC FAQ site.

Multiple video streaming providers like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV carry various NBC channels, including 9NEWS. Once you subscribe to one of these services you will be able to watch the channels it provides.

One thing to know is that not all video streaming providers include local channels like 9NEWS. Before you choose your streaming provider, check its channel lineup to know if you will get your local channels. If your local NBC, 9NEWS, isn’t included you would not be able to watch many NBC Sports programs.

Peacock TV is NBC Universal’s video streaming service which offers limited live sports streams, including Sunday Night Football and the Olympics. However, sports programming is not available on the free version of the Peacock TV app. You can upgrade to a paid premium account to unlock access to the NBC Sports programming available on Peacock TV.

HOW TO WATCH LOCAL 9NEWS PROGRAMMING

9NEWS, KUSA / KTVD, broadcasts for free over the air on channels 9.1, 9.4 and 20.1. 9NEWS also broadcasts KOSI on 9.2, The Justice Network on 9.3, Quest on 9.5, Circle on 9.6, MeTV on 20.1 and Heros & Icons on 20.2. Click/tap here to find the TV schedule.

Live 9NEWS local news shows, including 9NEWS Mornings and Next with Kyle Clark, and additional programs like Colorado and Company can be watched for free on Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

You can also watch featured 9NEWS stories, top headlines, investigations and documentaries on-demand on these free video streaming apps, as well as on YouTube: 9NEWS and Next with Kyle Clark.

Of course, all of our live programs and on-demand videos are available on 9NEWS.com and the 9NEWS phone apps: