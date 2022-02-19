How to watch the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

BEIJING, China — Sunday's Closing Ceremony will wrap up the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Similar to the Tokyo Olympics, this year's Olympic sendoff is expected to be more scaled-back than in year's past because of the precautions surrounding COVID-19. Most athletes have competed and already returned to their home countries.
Here is everything you need to know about the Closing Ceremony and how you can watch it live, on TV and online:
When is the Olympic Closing Ceremony?
The Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20. It will begin at 8 p.m. local time in China, which is 4 a.m. PST.
China is currently 16 hours ahead of the West Coast.
Where to watch the Olympic Closing Ceremony?
Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app will offer a live stream of the Closing Ceremony on Sunday at 4 a.m. PST.
When is the Closing Ceremony on TV?
Unlike the Opening Ceremony, NBC does not plan to broadcast the Closing Ceremony live on TV.
NBC's primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony will kick off Sunday at 5 p.m. PST on TV, as well as on the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com.
NBC's primetime broadcast will then be replayed overnight.
Who is hosting the Closing Ceremony coverage?
NBC announced on Saturday that Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, along with Terry Gannon, will host the Closing Ceremony primetime coverage for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The figure skating commentators also hosted the Closing Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics and PyeongChang Olympics.
Also see: Local Winter Olympics coverage from KING 5
- Pattison's West in Federal Way is a hotbed for Olympic talent
- Puget Sound speedskating coach arguably one of the best in the US
- Former Seattle Kraken scout recalls winning gold in 1998 Winter Olympics
- Team USA coach was introduced to curling at Seattle’s Granite Curling Club
- Winter Olympian grew up skiing at White Pass
- Eunice Lee ‘honored’ to represent Team US at the Winter Olympics
- Jean-Luc Baker defied the odds from a young age to become an Olympian
- Seattle Kraken players give advice to prospect playing for Team USA
- Winthrop’s Novie McCabe is a rising star in Olympic cross country
- Federal Way’s J.R. Celski has a new role with the U.S. speedskating team
- Redmond’s Katie Hensien ready to make her mark at the Winter Olympics
- Federal Way speedskater ready to give it her all at the Winter Olympics
- Team USA curling coach has ties to this Seattle curling club
- US Olympic skiers describe the impact mental health can have on athletes