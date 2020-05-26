Wilson, Rapinoe, Bird to host different and remote ESPYS

Instead of honoring the past year's top athletes and moments in sports, the show is celebrating heroism and humanitarian aid.

LOS ANGELES — It’s a way different kind of year, and so The ESPYs will be, too. For the first time, the show will feature three hosts in remote settings and a changed focus.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird will preside over the two-hour broadcast airing June 21 on ESPN. All three live in the Seattle area.

Wilson’s singer wife, Ciara, is likely to make an appearance, too.