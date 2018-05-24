Ask any high school golfer, and you'll find -- having to carry your golf clubs is just par for the course.

"It's a struggle walking up hills, going down and up [the course]," Windsor junior Sarah Johnson said. "[You're going] four miles or more, at least."

But if anyone has the legs and stamina to do it, it's Johnson. A dual sport spring athlete at Windsor, the past two days have been a blur. In just over 24 hours, Johnson went from the greens in Colorado Springs to the turf in Commerce City. Each time, she walked away a state champion.

"I'm feeling amazing," she said. "It's indescribable. Winning two state championships in 24 hours is just unbelievable."

On Tuesday, the junior helped the Wizards clinch their first ever girls' golf team title. The team finished day two of the state tournament 89-over, defeating Glenwood Springs who finished second, six strokes behind. Then, on Wednesday, the defender contributed in Windsor's first girls' soccer title in program history. The Wizards defeated Valor Christian, 4-1.

Johnson has been playing both sports since the ripe age of six, though she admits, she always played soccer at a more competitive level. Still, juggling the two in one season was no walk in the fairway.

"It was a struggle, for sure," she said. "Golf is just so individual that it's hard to go out after soccer practice when I've been running, [and] after school and doing homework. I can't thank my friends and family enough for supporting me on the whole journey, and getting through all the tough obstacles I've come across."

Now that she knows it can be done, Johnson is already looking ahead to her senior year. She's once gain planning on playing both varsity sports.

"Knowing that I won for both my teams and being there and doing my best, [I know] they're happy for me, and I'm happy for them," she said.

It has been quite a year for Windsor High School. In the winter sports season, the Wizards claimed the 4A state wrestling team title. This spring, they've taken home gold in boys' swimming, girls' golf and girls' soccer. The baseball team is currently in the final four of the 4A baseball playoffs. A win would give them five state titles in the 2017-18 school year.

