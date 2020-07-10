Stewart leads Seattle to 2nd WNBA title in 3 years

It’s the fourth title in franchise history for the Storm, who also won in 2004, 2010 and 2018.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Breanna Stewart scored 26 points and the Seattle Storm won their second WNBA championship in three seasons, sweeping the Las Vegas Aces with a 92-59 victory.

It’s the fourth title in franchise history for the Storm, who also won in 2004, 2010 and 2018.

Seattle had pretty much the same core group that won the 2018 championship back for this year, led by Stewart, Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports