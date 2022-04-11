CU's Hollingshed selected No. 8 overall in WNBA draft

Hollingshed was selected by the Las Vegas in the first round of the 2022 WNBA draft on Monday night.

NEW YORK — Mya Hollingshed is heading to the WNBA.

Hollingshed, a standout for the University of Colorado women's basketball team, was selected by the Las Vegas Aces with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 draft on Monday night.

A native of Houston, Texas, Hollingshed played in 31 games for the Buffs during her senior season in 2021-22 -- averaging 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 31.5 minutes per game for CU.

Hollingshed helped lead the Buffs to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013 in March. She will join a Las Vegas Aces team that advanced to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs in 2021.

