Popovich shared his words of wisdom and support for the Spurs former assistant coach and her team.

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach and current Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon and the team got quite the treat following their WNBA Finals Game 2 win over the Sun.

A visit from Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich.

Popovich congratulated Hammon and the team after their 85-71 win against the Sun and shared some words of encouragement.

"It was great watching you guys play. It's been great watching you all on TV. The way you execute, the way you play physically, it's just beautiful to watch honestly. You just play great basketball," Popovich said.

Popovich added that getting road wins are the best wins as Hammon and the Aces are set to visit the Sun for Game 3 which could be the championship-clinching win for the Aces.

Should Hammon and the Aces win Game 3, she'll become the first WNBA head coach to win it all in her first coaching season as well as the history she already made by becoming the 2022 WNBA Coach of the Year in her first season.

The Las Vegas Aces and Hammon will look to secure the title in a WNBA Finals sweep on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 8:00 P.M. CDT against Connecticut.