NEW YORK, New York — The Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) is pleased to announce that it has formed its own Board of Advocates featuring a diverse group of paradigm-shifters and glass-ceiling breakers in business, politics, entertainment, media, and sport.

Union leadership, specifically the WNBPA Executive Committee, identified each Board member to share their guidance and unique perspectives in support of the WNBPA’s efforts to create meaningful changes in the working conditions of the world-class athletes who play in the WNBA.

The WNBPA is honored to have the following industry leaders serve on its Board of Advocates:

The Honorable Stacey Abrams

Founder, Fair Fight and former Minority Leader, Georgia House of Representatives

Adrienne Becker

Co-Founder/CEO, Level Forward

David Cooper

Adjunct Professor, NYU Preston Robert Tisch Global Institute of Sport

Alex English

Retired NBA Player and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee

Sarah Flynn

General Manager, Thirty Five Ventures

Sunny Hostin

Emmy-nominated co-host of The View and the Emmy-winning Senior Legal Correspondent for ABC News

Kathy Ireland

Chair, CEO & Chief Designer, kathy ireland® Worldwide

Sharlee Jeter

President, Turn 2 Foundation, Inc. and VP of Strategy & Development, Jeter Ventures

The Honorable Stephanie Rawlings-Blake

Former Mayor of Baltimore

Joyce Roche

Former President & CEO, Girls, Inc

Jerry Stackhouse

Vanderbilt Men’s Basketball Head Coach and retired NBA All-Star

Trisch Smith

Global Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer/EVP, Edelman PR

Tamika Tremaglio

Greater Washington Managing Principal, Deloitte Financial Advisory Services

Brent Zachary

Program Manager, Level Forward

“As the first labor union to represent women professional athletes, we are thrilled to announce our collaboration with the Board of Advocates,” said WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike. “The WNBPA’s rallying cry for us and working women around the world is “Bet on Women” – a message reinforced and embodied by each member of the Board.”

“Through their professional careers and contributions to their communities, the Board’s members have proven, time and time again, that celebrating, supporting, and investing in women and girls is also an investment in families and communities, added Layshia Clarendon, First Vice President. “We know that when we “Bet on Women,” everyone wins.”

