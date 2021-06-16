Woman dies in fall at Fort Collins indoor climbing gym

Police said the investigation found no faulty equipment or foul play saying the woman became unhooked from the auto belay system that prevents falls.

FORT COLLINS, Colo — A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing indoors at Ascent Studio Climbing & Fitness in Fort Collins.

Fort Collins Police Services spokesperson Brandon Barnes said the woman fell about 40 feet at the facility, located at 2150 Joseph Allen Dr.

He said an investigation found no faulty equipment or foul play and that it appears she possibly became unhooked from the auto belay system that prevents a climber from falling.

Ascent's website says the climbing wall is 50 feet tall.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office has not yet released the climber's name.

Fatal accidents at indoor climbing gyms are extremely rare, with only a handful in the United States in the last decade.

In 2014, climbing activist Mark Hesse died while climbing indoors at the Boulder Rock Club.

