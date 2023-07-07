Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan selected US captains ahead of the Women's World Cup

Captain Becky Sauerbrunn has an injured foot and won't be at the tournament that starts July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Forward Alex Morgan and midfielder Lindsey Horan were selected co-captains of the U.S. national team headed to the Women's World Cup.

When Horan and Morgan are on the field at the same time, Horan will wear the armband.

"I think it was always a dream and goal of mine to just be a consistent player with the national team, but also to be a leader. And now to wear the captain's armband is truly an honor, especially here with Alex," Horan said Friday. "Going into this tournament I think there's just a new responsibility for me. It's not just focusing on me and making sure I'm my best every single day for this team, but also me and Alex making sure that everyone is prepared and ready."

Morgan said that the title doesn't change the way she approaches being a leader or a teammate, "but there are little things like being an advocate for your teammates, making sure that there's good line of communication between teammates and coaches, making sure that things just flow more fluidly. And then just being a good representative of the team."

Horan currently plays for the French Club Lyon, while Morgan plays for the San Diego Wave in the National Women's Soccer League. They are among 18 players who have captained the U.S. team.

Morgan, playing in her fourth World Cup, has 121 goals in 206 appearances for the United States. Horan has scored 27 goals in 128 games and will be making her second World Cup appearance.

"We have a lot of leaders on this team among the young players and the veteran players, and among those, Lindsey and Alex have vast experience in big games, and they understand what it takes to win at the highest levels," U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a statement on Friday. "They are ultimate professionals and understand all the factors that go into having a united and motivated team. I know they will represent us well on and off the field at the World Cup."

The United States plays Wales in a final tune-up match on Sunday in San Jose, California, before leaving for the World Cup. The tournament starts on July 20.

The United States has won the last two World Cups and four overall.