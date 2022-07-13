WWE announces Colorado live event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will return to the Centennial State this summer.
WWE will hold a "Saturday Night's Main Event" live show at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m.
The live event will feature appearances by WWE Superstars Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Theory, Colorado's Bobby Lashley and more.
Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or in person at the Pikes Peak Center box office.
In June, WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon "voluntarily stepped back" while the company's board of directors investigates allegations involving alleged misconduct.
The investigation involves claims that McMahon paid $3 million to a former female employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, the Wall Street Journal said.
Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon's daughter, is serving as interim CEO and interim chairwoman while the investigation is underway, WWE said.
