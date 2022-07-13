WWE announces Colorado live event

WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair will headline the event with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will return to the Centennial State this summer.

WWE will hold a "Saturday Night's Main Event" live show at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

The live event will feature appearances by WWE Superstars Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Riddle, Seth Rollins, Theory, Colorado's Bobby Lashley and more.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or in person at the Pikes Peak Center box office.

JUST ANNOUNCED!@WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is coming to Colorado Springs on September 10! Tickets go on sale this Friday, 7/15, at 10am.



Learn more 👉 https://t.co/LIMeJO58wh pic.twitter.com/ARSQvUIddw — BroadmoorWorldArena (@bworldarena) July 11, 2022

In June, WWE CEO and chairman Vince McMahon "voluntarily stepped back" while the company's board of directors investigates allegations involving alleged misconduct.

The investigation involves claims that McMahon paid $3 million to a former female employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, the Wall Street Journal said.

Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon's daughter, is serving as interim CEO and interim chairwoman while the investigation is underway, WWE said.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.