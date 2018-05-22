WWE and Fox are finalizing a deal that will bring "SmackDown Live" to the network beginning in October 2019, according to multiple reports.

The new five-year deal, as currently constructed, is worth $205 million annually and more than $1 billion overall, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the deal on Monday.

The Wrap, a website that covers the entertainment industry, added that Fox will move the entertainment show to Friday nights. It currently airs on Tuesdays.

"SmackDown Live" is currently broadcast on USA Network as part of a deal with NBC Universal. WWE's deal with Fox will more than triple its current payout from NBC, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A Fox spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment from USA TODAY Sports. A WWE spokesperson said the organization had no comment.

