KUSA — New technology is constantly being developed, but perhaps one of the biggest game changers has been the smartphone.

The device, which now seems to be in the hands of just about everyone, has led to the downfall of many other products.

It's portable and has so many uses that making phone calls seems secondary despite the word "phone" in its name.

Here are some products that have met (or nearly met) their demise thanks to the smartphone.

MP3 players, who needs those anymore? Now you can stream all the music you want right from your smartphone. There used to be a wide range of iPods offered by Apple. Remember the Nano? How about the Shuffle? Now Apple only makes the iPod Touch, which is capable of a lot more than just playing music.

Got a graphing calculator? Nope, there's no need for that now that you have a smartphone. You can download a free app that will do the same thing. At one point, the Texas Instruments TI-84 calculators were a staple for anyone taking an advanced math class. By the way, if you wanted to buy one, you can still find one. A quick search turned up that they'll set you back about $159. Regular calculators are also obsolete.

How about a business card? When's the last time you handed one of those out? In this day and age, you simply type a number and save it in your phone's contacts. Years ago when I was an intern at a television station, the reporters had three-ring binders full of business cards. You can still find business card holders if you're into collecting those types of things.

Point and shoot cameras. With cell phone cameras getting better and better, there's really no need for those lower-end cameras especially when you always have your smartphone in your pocket or purse. The higher-end cameras though are still worth it when it comes to quality.

CDs and DVDs. Smartphones have made it so much easier to stream both music and video that physical DVDs and CDs are a thing of the past. When was that last time you purchased either of those items? On July 1, Best Buy stopped selling CDs. And in 2016, according to the Recording Industry Association of America streaming generated more money in the U.S. music business than all over formats combined.

CD and DVD players are also few and far between now. I know at my house we don't have any way to play a CD. I think there might be a DVD player buried in a closet. Our new laptop didn't even come with a CD or DVD drive.

Palm pilots or Personal Digit Assistants (PDA). Remember those? They were popular for short time, but once the smartphone came on the scene, they were pretty much necessary. With a calendar, to-do list and phone directly all in your pocket, there's really no need for the PDA.

Alarm clocks. OK, I still have one on my nightstand; however, I don't use it for an alarm. It pretty much sits there and collects dust. It also plays music from a radio station, but I can't recall when I've last turned that on. The phone is just so much easier to use as an alarm. You can set multiple alarms and don't have to worry about your alarm not going off in the event of a power outage. You also don't have to remember to reset it when the time changes in the Spring or Fall.

GPS or navigation systems. Personally, I still prefer the standalone GPS in my car, but lots of people rely on their phones to get them where they need to go. You can get spoken turn-by-turn directions on both Android and Apple devices.

