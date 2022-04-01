Sorry BlackBerry users, it is officially time to get a new phone

The square cellphones with the little keyboard were one of the first phones made famous by Barack Obama and Kim Kardashian.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's the end of era.

BlackBerry, the maker of the little square phones with a small screen and keyboard said their iconic devices will "no longer be expected to reliably function" after Jan. 4, 2022.

If you still use one of these phones, that means the device won't be able to send texts, emails, or even dial 911.

The announcement about the end of the BlackBerry phone was originally posted on the company's website in September 2020. The last operating system was launched in 2013, and in 2016 the company announced a move away from phones and into security software and services for companies and governments across the world.

Former President Barack Obama was a well-known BlackBerry user, and he was even allowed to keep the device when he took office.

Celeb Kim Kardashian also said she had several devices, in case one of them broke.

Lady Gaga’s blackberry selfies were peak 2011 pic.twitter.com/nxrlm58eee — gaga  (@thegagasource_) December 29, 2021

The downfall of the Blackberry, sometimes referred to as the "CrackBerry" phone because users were constantly checking them, is credited to the release of Apple's iPhone. Users flocked to the larger screen, App Store, iTunes and other features.

If you're a BlackBerry user and have questions about the discontinuation of service, you can contact your service provider or check out the company's website here.

