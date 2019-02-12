DENVER — CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is expanding its network to bring next-generation fiber to Denver.

The result will be fiber gigabit internet service for an additional 46,000 homes and 1,300 businesses by early 2020. It currently serves about 260,000 homes. Fiber gigabit services were first offered in Denver to businesses in 2014 and expanded to consumers in 2015.

“For businesses, fiber can be critical technology that delivers a more reliable network experience,” Scott Davis, vice president of small business for CenturyLink, told Denver Business Journal.

There are many benefits to a business — or consumers, for that matter — in having fiber. Davis said CenturyLink’s service, for example, has upload speeds that are the same as its download speeds. That means businesses can back up data or share files quicker than without fiber internet. They’ll also benefit from faster seeds, reduced latency and an overall more reliable experience: Fiber is less likely to be impacted by lightning or storms than copper cabling can be.

CenturyLink’s fiber gigabit is available for $65 per month to homes and small businesses. The expansion is happening on a rolling basis, which means neighborhoods will come online between now and early 2020.

The expansion is happening in the Denver metro, including Westminster, Wheat Ridge, Lakewood, Golden, Broomfield, Arvada and Thornton. The company is also wrapping up an expansion that just occurred in Boulder.

Click/tap here to read more at the Denver Business Journal.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS