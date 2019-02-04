COLORADO, USA — Employment in tech-related fields increased by more than 7,000 workers in Colorado last year, according to a new analysis by CompTIA's Cyberstates 2019, a guide to tech sector and tech workforce analytics.

Tech employment in Colorado grew by 7,175 jobs in 2018 — a 2.5 percent increase from 2017. Technology accounts for 293,000 jobs, or 10.3 percent of the state’s workforce, the fifth-highest percentage in the U.S. The sector's economic impact in the state is $48 billion, or 14.5 percent of the overall economy, according to the report.

The median tech occupation wage in Colorado is $90,400, which is 97 percent higher than the median national wage.

Colorado now ranks as the No. 15 state in the U.S. for total tech jobs and No. 11 for most jobs added in the past year.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal | https://bit.ly/2UbfNRn

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS