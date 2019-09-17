LAKEWOOD, Colo. — All Colorado driver license offices are fully functional Wednesday after a severed fiber optic cable prevented the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) from issuing new driver's licenses, instruction permits and identification cards on Tuesday.

It was repaired late Tuesday night, the DOR said and operations are back to normal.

The outage was first reported Tuesday morning and lasted throughout the day.

Even though it's restored, the department encourages Coloradans needing license services to utilize the online services which are available at mydmv.colorado.gov.

The website allows Coloradans to renew driver licenses, request driving records, pay a citation or complete one of 35 additional services. Residents are encouraged to skip the trip by using online services.

The Colorado Department of Revenue "thanks Coloradans for their patience and apologizes for the inconvenience."

