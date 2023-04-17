Cleantech startup to commercialize PFAS-destroying method invented at Colorado School of Mines

Colorado researchers discovered a method to break down harmful "forever chemicals" found in water, air, fish and soil across the U.S.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A cleantech startup based in Tacoma, Washington, plans to commercialize technology created by researchers at the Colorado School of Mines to destroy harmful chemicals found in drinking water.

Researchers at Mines discovered a method to break down per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS. The substances are considered "forever chemicals" because they break down very slowly over time. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, they're used in many consumer and industrial products and have leached into water, air, fish and soil across the U.S., posing health risks.

The researchers found a way to treat PFAS "so they're not 'forever' anymore," said Timothy Strathmann, the lead inventor of the technology and a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Mines.

The startup Aquagga, which is focused on putting an end to the forever chemicals, licensed the Mines-developed technology called HALT-PFAS. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recently awarded the school a patent for the tech.

> Read the full story at the Denver Business Journal

