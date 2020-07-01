DENVER — Thousands of Comcast customers lost service Tuesday morning after a fiber line near Santa Fe Drive and Evans Avenue was damaged, a spokesperson for Comast said.

About 11,000 customers are affected, Alison Busse said.

She said the line was damaged just before 5 a.m. and they suspect someone cut the line thinking it was copper.

Around 11:15 a.m., Busse said that some customers should get service restored within the next hour. She estimated that all customers would have service back in three to four hours.

