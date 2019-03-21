DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Google engineers are studying foldable smartphones and say they’ve designed a screen that is capable of bending into a “U” shape, two new patent filings suggest.

The patents, which were published late last year, describe a screen with thin, flexible layers that can be bent into a number of configurations, or sit fully closed like a billfold wallet.

“Modern computing devices often attempt to achieve a balance between portability and functionality,” one of the filings reads. “A tension can exist between having a display that provides for a rich display of information on a single surface, which suggests a relatively large form factor of the device to accommodate a relatively large display, and a device that is small enough to be easily carried and accessed by a user, which suggests a relatively small form factor of the device.”

The filings were first spotted by Patently Mobile.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://on9news.tv/2Cxpn6t.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS