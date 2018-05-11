Kevin McPherson realizes his job as the director of brand protection for Otter Products is a blessing in disguise. He gets to work for an innovative, well-known company in Fort Collins, but because his company’s products are so popular, he is constantly tracking down and fighting off counterfeits.

“If you’re a popular company, you’re going to deal with counterfeiting,” he told Denver Business Journal. “And we do have a major counterfeiting problem that we need to thwart because our brand is very popular.”

From filing lawsuits to executing raids in China, the smartphone case manufacturer that toughens up your iPhone is constantly trying to protect its brand and consumers from buying knockoff products online.

The company, which employs about 900 in Colorado and 1,000 globally, files as many as 10 trademark- and counterfeit-related lawsuits each year, most of which end in settlements, McPherson said. But the occasional repeat offender makes things difficult.

To build up evidence in their cases, Otter works with local police in China and other countries to occasionally raid factories producing the counterfeit products.

