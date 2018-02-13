"Alexa, what's in the news?"

Alexa will answer, "Here's your flash briefing from 9NEWS," if you have added 9NEWS to your flash briefing list.

Next, you'll hear from 9NEWS personalities like Corey Rose, Gary Shapiro, Steve Staeger, Amelia Earhart and Kyle Clark. They'll tell you about some of the stories happening, or spend time focused on only one or two stories of the day.

To hear 9NEWS' daily briefings on your Alexa enabled device, add us to your Alexa skills. Here's how:

Open your Amazon App

Open the menu

Open Skills

Search for 9NEWS

Open the 9NEWS skill

Tap "Enable"

To make 9NEWS your first briefing, you can change the order in settings.

Open Settings

Scroll down and open Flash Briefing

Select Edit Order

We update our Alexa briefing a minimum of two times a day Monday - Friday and minimum of once daily on the weekend.

Here are additional places you can find 9NEWS:

ROKU: add KUSA to your channels

YouTubeTV: subscribe to YouTubeTV to stream 9NEWS through Chromecast, ROKU and Apple TV.

Hulu: subscribe to Hulu Live TV

9NEWS apps: iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

Copyright 2018 KUSA