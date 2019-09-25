DENVER — Starry, a startup internet service provider, has partnered with Denver Housing Authority to offer broadband internet to affordable and public housing residents.

Starry Connect will be available to more than 600 households at Vida in West Denver and in Connole Apartments and Thomas Bean Towers in East Denver. The plan is to expand it to more residents throughout the year. The no-long-term contract, no-data-caps plan offers upload and download speeds of 30 mbps for $15 per month.

“Internet access should be as simple and seamless as any other utility,” said Ismael Guerrero, DHA executive director, at a launch event for Starry Connect at Thomas Bean Towers on Tuesday.

Denver is just the second city to get Starry’s low-cost internet, following a pilot program in Boston.

> Read more at the Denver Business Journal

