Jefferson County Public Libraries offer free parking lot WiFi

JCPL advises using the restroom before arriving, as buildings are still closed to the public.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — If you need some free WiFi, Jefferson County Public Library is the place to go.

Jefferson County Public Library (JCPL) is offering free public WiFi from its parking lots at all its locations, except Belmar and Conifer.

Librarians say no password is required. Simply bring your own device from home, select the open WiFi option and agree to the terms and conditions for access.

All library buildings, including those offering curbside services, remain closed to the public. Guests must remain in their vehicles and follow safer-at-home guidelines.

JCPL have your devices fully charged.

