BOULDER, Colo. — Thinking of charging your phone at a public USB charging station at the airport, train or bus station, or hotel?

You might want to reconsider that.

The Boulder County District Attorney's Office (DA) is warning about a scam known as "juice-jacking."

DA officials said hackers who want to steal your data will replace USB ports and cables provided in public places with ones packed with malware. The hackers can gain access to your device and lock or export private information like account numbers, passwords and addresses.

Instead of using public charging stations, the DA's office recommends bringing your own chargers and plugging them into a wall outlet. Portable chargers are also another option in case of an emergency, the DA's office added.

If you have any questions regarding this scam, you can contact the Community Protection Division at (303) 441-3700.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS