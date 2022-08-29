x
Aerospace

Flight path shows plane giving middle finger to Washington state

The motives behind the pilot's actions are unknown at this time.
Credit: zirconicusso - stock.adobe.com

WASHINGTON — At the end of a seven-hour flight on Aug. 30, 2022, a pilot decided to get a little creative with their flight path.

On FlightAware, the pilot of a Piper Navajo aircraft is shown to flip the bird to Washington state through their flight path. The flight took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m. at Bellingham International Airport.

Credit: FlightAware

The motives behind the pilot's actions are unknown at this time, but the stunt has been garnering a lot of attention on social media, most notably Reddit.

