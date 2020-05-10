United Launch Alliance's latest launch scrub adds to rare series of hiccups

The Centennial-based company scrubbed an early morning launch Thursday at Cape Canaveral.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — United Launch Alliance (ULA) boasts of its rocket launch reliability, but the company has hit an unusual series of unexpected delays in getting a massive U.S. spy agency spacecraft into orbit.

The Centennial-based company scrubbed its early-morning launch Thursday, Oct. 1 at Cape Canaveral, Florida after a launchpad sensor gave off a troubling reading and shut down the automated liftoff sequence in the last 10 seconds before ULA’s Delta IV Heavy rocket was scheduled to take off.

It was the third time in just over a month a launch attempt was scrubbed due to problems with ground equipment, a rare sequence of problems for a company that has notched 140 consecutive successful launch missions.

The slowing pace of ULA’s Delta rocket launches may be making it harder ensure all of the ground systems are ready when needed, suggested Tory Bruno, CEO of ULA.

