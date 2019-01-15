ILLINOIS, USA — Plants take carbon dioxide out of the air and convert it to sugar using the energy from sunlight. It's a process called photosynthesis.

Scientists say that over time, plants have developed a glitch, where they take some oxygen molecules instead of carbon dioxide. They call this photorespiration.

“Because of this evolutionary glitch that it has, about 20 percent of the time it takes oxygen," said Paul South at Plant Biochemist with the United States Department of Agriculture.

"So, when it does that, instead of producing a sugar, one of the molecules it produces is called a glycolate, and it’s considered a toxic compound because it inhibits photosynthesis,” South said.

Scientists plant tobacco seedlings by hand to test alternate photorespiratory pathways in real-world field conditions. They found that these synthetic shortcuts boost productivity by 40 percent, and will now apply this breakthrough to boost the yield of food crops.

South said that weak photosynthesis results in smaller and fewer plants and that hurts crop yield.

“Every year about 36 percent of the soybean crop is lost to this process of photorespiration, but it’s actually worse in hotter and drier climates,” said South, who recently led a study with the University of Illinois that tried to find a repair for this crop glitch.

“What we’ve done is take an engineering approach, to kind of shortcut the entire process in plants," South said. "In this case, the experiment was in tobacco, but this is related to plants like soybeans and all of our fruits and vegetable crops.”

The red car represents unmodified plants that rely on a circuitous and energy-expensive process called photorespiration that costs yield potential. The blue car represents plants engineered with an alternate route to shortcut photorespiration, enabling these plants to save fuel and reinvest their energy to boost plant growth by 40 percent.

They genetically modified tobacco plants and put them through laboratory testing and ultimately into the field with real-world agricultural conditions.

What they saw was a 40 percent increase in plant size.

South said that if they could increase soybean and wheat production the Midwest United States by 40 percent, it would be equal to about 148 trillion calories every year.

“Which is estimated enough to feed 200 million more people," said South. " And we’re really hopeful that this does make an impact ultimately down the road with this translating into more food on less land.”

South said in order for a genetically modified crop to be used outside of the laboratory, more research for environmental and health impacts must be conducted. He said that can often take about 10 years to complete.

