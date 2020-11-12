Q&A: This Coloradan wants to be the next man on the moon

Astronauts Matt Dominick and Jessica Watkins are part of NASA's Artemis Team that will build a base on the Moon. We had the chance to chat about it with Dominick.

COLORADO, USA — NASA's Artemis Mission officially has its crew. Vice President Mike Pence officially named the 18 astronaut-team during the National Space Council Meeting at the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday.

The Artemis Team is tasked with getting another man and the first woman on the Moon by 2024, and building a habitable base by 2030.

Two Colorado natives are among the 18 astronauts selected. Matt Dominick, of Wheat Ridge, has been an astronaut since 2017 and was a Naval Test Pilot beforehand. Jessica Watkins, of Lafayette, also became an astronaut in 2017 and was part of the team that brought the "Curiosity" rover to Mars. Both were present at Wednesday's announcement.

"My fellow Americans, I give you the heroes of the future who'll carry us back to the Moon and beyond - the Artemis generation." - @VP Pence introduces the #Artemis team of 18 @NASA_Astronauts, including 5 attending the Space Council, who'll prepare us for missions to the Moon. pic.twitter.com/NyocHHlf2v — Moonbound with #Artemis (@NASA) December 9, 2020

9NEWS spoke with Dominick about what it means to be selected for a history-making mission.

9NEWS: What went through your mind when you found out you were selected for the Artemis Team?

Dominick: I'm excited. Of course, we're going to the moon right and anyone in our astronaut corps can go to the moon like this is super excited, we've got a program to go back there to go build a lunar base to go build a space station to orbit the moon. How could you not be excited, right? I think the only person who's not excited is my mother. She's excited for me because it's what I want to do but she would prefer to not take the risk.

In August 2017, @dominickmatthew reported for duty to complete two years of @NASA_Astronauts training. His latest assignment: being a member of the @NASAArtemis team who will help pave the way for our next human missions on and around the Moon! pic.twitter.com/LJBANrLLG8 — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) December 10, 2020

You've been an astronaut for about three years now that was how long has it been a reality that you could be a part of this team that goes to the Moon?

Dominick: I don't think it will actually ever feel like reality until you do it. You certainly dreamed about it and you've had incredibly vivid dreams. When I was a kid I wanted to fly fighter jets for the Navy, it wasn't real. I very distinctly remember my first flight in a gray Navy jet. And I could even tell you what runway I was taking off, it is very vivid memory of that and I don't think it will be that real until I do, but the dream just get more and more vivid the more training I do because I have a better idea what its gonna look like.

Do you have any idea of when you'll step foot on the moon?

Dominick: No idea. This is so early, I'm just happy to wake up every day and and jump on a virtual meeting or, this morning I was spending a couple hours working with one of the contractors that's building a lander for the moon and going through the designs and having conversations with their engineers like 'Hey, what about this, what about that,' that's just that's where we're at right now, we need to go figure that out. Rotation-wise like if you ask anybody in the astronaut corps they'll tell you, 'It's not about me. It's not about where I'm sitting in the rotation it's about how do we move the ball forward, how do we get there, how do we score the touchdown?'

What does a day in your life look like once you start training for your missions?

Dominick: We're trying to figure that out and it's actually some of the meetings I sit in are what, what does the training look like? We're doing everything, we have to train for everything? You have to train as mechanic, you have to train on how to fly the vehicle, so we're talking about how do we train to land on the Moon? Do we build a simulator, how do we do this? What's the simulator look like? What's it like to land on the planet? So we're in the phases of figuring out what that looks like to do the training. You'll do all the training necessary to go on the moon as you get closer to launch you'll just keep refining the things that you expect to be difficult. You'll work with the flight control room who will give you pretend emergencies. You'll just keep working on the things you expect to be hard over and over again, and less time on the easy stuff but we're still figuring out, and that's what's exciting we get to figure out how we're gonna train, we're writing the book.

Now that you know you're on the team, what are you the most excited about and what are you the most nervous about?

Dominick: I'm most excited to keep pushing humanity's knowledge forward like keep pushing the exploration boundary forward, I could go back in history and think about each exploration boundary that humans add, they just kept moving forward, it's just nice to get to the next step. We really pushed the boundaries in low-Earth orbit. We've got a space station that's been there for 20 years with continuous presence. That's an incredible boundary that we've set up. Let's go move it forward. And so that's what I'm most excited about as we're getting ready to make the next major step to go to there to stay. As far as things that scare me, I think there's just there's an immense pressure to not let your peers down or your or let humanity down, for that matter. If I'm selected to go to the Moon, and you're the one sitting in the seats, you have an immense sense of responsibility to the person sitting next to you. You are responsible for throwing switches, or flying the vehicle, and they're responsible for those things and your life is in their hands and vice versa. There's an immense sense of responsibility there, so you spend a little bit more time training, so you don't screw it up, it maybe wakes you up in the middle of the night thinking about, hey, how can I do this better because it's critical. Also, all of the folks that design the rocket build the rocket, pour their their their heart and soul and decades into designing a rocket or a spaceship to go to the moon, and you don't want to let that person down. They poured a not a small portion of their life into making it work, and how bad would you feel if you screwed it up for all the work they put into it so I'm probably more afraid of screwing that up and making it have that immense desire to not screw that up than I am of the rocket blowing up.

This will be the first time that anyone is going back to the moon in decades, so what does that mean the team to be able to break that barrier again?

Dominick: It's more than it's more than breaking the barrier, we're doing it differently for a good reason. There's lots of historical analogies, your first explorers go there and they get there, figure out how do we get there and then they come back. There was true with the South Pole of the Earth, there was a 50-year difference between the first time we made it to the South Pole. Now we have a permanent human presence. Apollo was like, hey, we get there, and come home, and Artemis is about going to build a base on the South Pole. So it's not just breaking the barrier of getting there, it's breaking the barrier of how do we live, work, operate there, set up a presence. I like to think about how I was born after Apollo and I was like 'I missed it, I don't get to go to the moon.' But now if you're a kid at home watching right now, you can think 'Wait, wait a minute, like this guy talking on TV is going to be working on the moon when I grow up and graduate college, and he's going to teach me how to operate this lunar base and then he's going to go home and I'm going to go live on the moon.' We're going to keep going back and forth, so you didn't miss it guys, you can come join some of us.

What do you want to tell the kids with hopes of going to space too?

So I think the advice for somebody is one, you didn't miss the moon because we're doing it now. You're gonna have a chance to go, we're building something to stay even be a part of that. in fact, by the time we get here, you'll be working on the moon and going to Mars and working on the next project. You'll be amazed to figure out how to work with engineers to push it to be on Mars. But just go do what you're passionate about. A lot of times I run into folks who think 'I need to go near your career path in order to do what you want to do,' and that's not the case. Just go do what you're passionate about because then you'll be really good at it because you'll wake up every day wanting to work hard on it. Go, go do what you're passionate about, you'll be good at it and come join us, come join us on it.