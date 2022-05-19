Colorado UFO investigator reacts to congressional hearing about 'unknown' phenomenon in skies

A Colorado UFO investigator with a science-based group said the congressional hearing this week will help lessen stigma among pilots who have seen unknown objects.

DENVER — For the first time in more than 50 years, a congressional hearing was held this week to discuss UFO activity documented by military pilots.

9NEWS spoke with Katie Griboski, a Colorado UFO investigator who has been with the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) for more than 10 years, about the hearing.

9NEWS: Briefly explain who you are and what you do.

Griboski: I am the State Director for Colorado for the MUFON, which is the Mutual UFO Network. We collect data. MUFON took over Project Blue Book, in 1969, and kind of took over their job.

And when you do approach these reports on UFOs that come into your group, you approach them with a scientific lens, correct?

Griboski: Ninety percent of the sightings that we get into MUFON, we are able to explain. What we're left with is about that 10% margin that, you know, are left unexplained.

What's your overall take with what happened in Congress this week?

Griboski: I think the really good thing that came out of this hearing was removing the stigma for our military men and women and our pilots to feel comfortable to report these anomalous things they’ve seen flying in our skies, these UAPs. So to me, that is a wonderful thing, because in the past, people would lose their jobs if they reported seeing something they couldn't explain.

As a local on-the-ground UFO investigator, is your group seeing more reports coming in because of that lessened stigma?

Griboski: We certainly are. Colorado has been very, very busy. And like I said, a lot of them, we can explain, like Starlink satellites. But we definitely have seen an uptick.

You had the U.S. government essentially coming forward, verbalizing that it doesn't know what some of these things are. That's pretty remarkable, given the public's perception that the government has this all-knowing technology out there. What’s your take?

Griboski: They did have to mention a few times that possibly it could be China or Russia. They mentioned 11 near-misses. So it's very important that they're collecting these reports. But, yeah, I think it's about time that they're having this hearing.

This is a very public hearing. But there's also a closed component to this hearing. You can only imagine what was discussed in there.

Griboski: Right. And I think that's critical. Obviously we have secrets that we don't want our adversaries to know what we have out there so we can detect what’s coming in. So they're going to use those same instruments to track and research and gather data for these anomalous objects in the sky. So these are things that they do have to talk about behind closed doors. And I certainly understand that.

Do you think there was a big surprise that came out of this hearing?

Griboski: Not really a surprise, no. I'm just happy this is a bipartisan topic. It should be. I'm happy that this is one of, hopefully, many that we'll have.

