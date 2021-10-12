Colorado woman returns safely to Earth after repeating father's historic spaceflight

Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of the late Alan Shepard, sought to repeat her famous father's historic 1961 spaceflight.

VAN HORN, Texas — A Colorado woman who sought to repeat her father's historic 1961 spaceflight has returned safely to Earth as a passenger on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

Evergreen resident Laura Shepard Churchley is the eldest daughter of late astronaut Alan Shepard, who was the second person and the first American to travel into space. She took along a tiny piece of his Freedom 7 capsule, as well as mementos from his trip to the moon in 1971. She also packed some golf balls, a nod to when her father famously played golf on the moon's surface.

They are now the first father and daughter ever to fly to space.

"I thought about Daddy coming down and thought, gosh he didn't even get to enjoy any of what I'm getting to enjoy," Shepard Churchley said after touchdown Saturday. "He was working. He had to do it himself. I went up for the ride!"

Shepard Churchley told 9NEWS in November that she had received a call from Blue Origin, the space company founded by Jeff Bezos, a couple of months earlier asking her to join their mission on board the spacecraft named in her father's honor.

"It's kind of appropriate to have a real Shepard fly on the New Shepard," she said with a laugh as she looked forward to her flight.

Shepard Churchley, who heads the board of trustees for the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation, was one of two honorary guests on the flight. The other was former NFL star and current Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan.

Four others paid for their seats including Denver space industry executive Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess and his son, Cameron Bess.

Saturday's launch marks the last of several this year by private U.S. companies. Virgin Galactic was the first to reach space in July, followed by Blue Origin and SpaceX.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.