Oil and gas company ordered to shut down operation at northern Colorado site because of pollution concerns

Following repeated violations, CDPHE's Air Pollution Control Division ordered Prospect Energy to cease operations at one of its locations.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has ordered an oil and gas company to immediately cease operation at a site north of Fort Collins due to repeated pollution violations.

CDPHE's Air Pollution Control Division issued a cease and desist order Thursday afternoon to Prospect Energy after they say repeated violations at it's Krause site went unaddressed.

“This is a unique situation that calls for extraordinary measures to ensure we are protecting public welfare,” said Michael Ogletree, director of the Air Pollution Control Division.

CDPHE has previously issued four enforcement actions related a pattern of violations since December 2021.

Following numerous odor complaints from nearby residents, the order says inspectors found several violations that included illegal tank emissions, improperly maintained vapor lines and dangerous levels of hydrogen sulfide gas.

Another inspection conducted on August 11 at the Krause site revealed that illegal emissions continued and that the oil company had failed to correct the compliance violations.

CDPHE also concluded that Prospect Energy representatives failed to attend compliance advisory meetings in addition to failing to create and maintain proper design and operation elements to correct emission odors.

The Air Pollution Control Division will continue to monitor the Prospect Energy Krause site to ensure its compliance with the cease and desist order. They department said that if they company can prove they have addresses all pollution concerns, they can then resume operation at the site.

