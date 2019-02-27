KUSA - On Mar. 1, $52.2 million in proceeds will be disbursed back into the state’s environment, according to the Colorado Lottery.

The organization said Wednesday that it had an "outstanding" October and Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), the Conservation Trust Fund and Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be benefiting from those proceeds.

Colorado voters in 1992 decided to distribute profits from the sale of lottery products to assist the state.

Great Outdoors Colorado receives 50 percent, Conservation Trust Fund receives 40 percent and Colorado Parks and Wildlife receive the remaining 10 percent.

The Great Outdoors Colorado funds in FY18 are capped at $66.2 million.

Funds that exceed that cap are then given to Colorado Department of Education, Public School Capital Construction Assistance Fund

