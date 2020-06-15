Group opposes CU-Boulder's plan to expand south campus

Boulder City Council holds public hearing on proposal that would impacted protected lands, species

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado-Boulder's (CU-Boulder) proposed expansion of its south campus might affect Colorado land protections, which include as a designated open space, a state natural area or as an official park.

"What we're looking at here is south Boulder Creek," conservationist Ken Beitel said.

Beitel is the chairman of a group called Wilderness Conservation for the Meadowlark Open Space, which is opposed to a CU Boulder's plan to expand its south campus to build more housing and sports fields on land near Table Mesa Drive and Highway 36.

Part of the deal involves building a dam for flood protection along an official state natural area.

"One of Colorado's most protected wetlands habitats — and this is where the massive 30-foot tall dam scraped down to the bedrock and [is] running for almost a mile," Beitel said.

After massive flooding in 2013, the City of Boulder said it believes something needs to be done, according to Director of Utilities Joe Taddeucci.

"It's a challenging problem," Taddeucci said. "There's just a lot of complexity involved."

He said the city needs a dam to protect from 100-year flood levels.

"That is the regulatory standard with FEMA and most cities are developing flood protections to that standard," Taddeucci said.

Beitel said those protections will lead to the destruction of the home of two federally protected endangered inhabitants, a rare species of orchid and the Preble's Meadow jumping mouse.

"This mouse exists only in a couple of places in the world, in wetlands of Wyoming, Front Range wetlands of Colorado," Beitel said.

Taddeucci said he understands the concerns.

"Unfortunately, where we're trying to build the flood detention, there's just no alternative that staff is aware of that doesn't involve impacts on some pretty nice and natural property, the state natural area," Taddeucci said.

There is an alternative, according to Beitel. He said he wants CU-Boulder to do a land swap with the City of Boulder to allow the university to expand north instead of south, leaving the state natural area, the adjacent open space and parkland alone.

"If the campus is not here, this can become wetlands and open space," Beitel said.

CU released this statement Monday afternoon:

"The selection of the flood mitigation project design is an important step after many years of study, collaboration and negotiation among city, county and university officials. CU Boulder is supporting these efforts by offering to donate 80 acres of its land to reduce costs of the project, and we look forward to continuing to work with the city to get the project done, enhance community safety and meet the unique public charters that we each must fulfill."



The Boulder City Council will address the proposal during a public hearing Tuesday night.

"There are no simple solutions that everyone who has an interest in the project is going to be happy with and so it's going to take compromise to get it done," Taddeucci said.